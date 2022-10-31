On the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2022”, El Molla added that Egypt’s revenues from gas, oil derivatives and petrochemicals will reach $19 billion in 2022.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum also expected that the country’s gas revenues this year would reach about $12 billion.

The minister said that last year’s exports of liquefied gas amounted to 6.5 million tons, and pointed out that the country’s exports decline in the summer season, but rise in the winter season.

He explained that the gas liquefaction stations operate at full capacity in the winter, stressing that there are potentials that can be exploited in the summer, as Egypt’s capabilities to liquefy gas can be used to increase exports, by bringing in gas from neighboring countries, liquefying and exporting it, and enhancing local production, in addition to rationalizing consumption. energy.

El-Molla added that the risks of recession surrounding the world will not affect the investment flows of the Egyptian energy sector.