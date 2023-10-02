Egyptian Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq directed the formation of a committee of consultants to find out the causes of the fire that broke out Monday morning in the Ismailia Security Directorate.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement published on its Facebook page today: “The Minister of Interior recently arrived at the site of the Ismailia Security Directorate fire accident, where he inspected the site and directed that all aspects of care be provided to the injured until their recovery is complete.”

According to the statement, the minister directed a review of the building’s structural safety to restore its efficiency as soon as possible. The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced that it had raised the level of preparedness in Ismailia Governorate hospitals to receive any casualties resulting from the fire accident.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed in a statement published by the Ministry on its Facebook page that 50 fully equipped ambulances were sent to the fire site immediately upon receiving reports of the fire, confirming the availability of all emergency medications and blood groups in the governorate’s hospitals.

Abdul Ghaffar pointed out that the ambulances provided emergency services to 12 injured people, and they left the scene of the accident, while 26 cases were transferred to the Ismailia Medical Complex, including 24 cases of suffocation and two cases of burns, pointing out that seven injured people were discharged after receiving the service and their health condition improved.

The Egyptian Civil Defense Forces succeeded in controlling the fire that broke out at the headquarters of the Ismailia Security Directorate, while the forces are currently carrying out cooling operations for the building. The Egyptian Armed Forces sent fire engines, ambulances, and two planes to the fire site.