The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai reviewed its endowment projects and charitable investments in the Arab Republic of Egypt, where the Egyptian Minister of Endowments, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Gomaa, received the Secretary-General of the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Management Foundation in Dubai, Ali Muhammad Al-Mutawa, and the Director of Corporate Communications, Muhammad Ali. Al-Kamzari, at the General Office of the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments in the New Administrative Capital in Cairo, in order to learn about the experience of “Dubai Endowments” in managing and developing endowment assets and maximizing its returns and investments.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Gomaa briefed Ali Muhammad Al-Mutawa on the experience of the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments in managing and developing endowment money, and stressed the efforts of the Egyptian Ministry of Endowments in spreading enlightened moderate thought internally and externally.

The Egyptian Minister of Endowments called on “Dubai Endowments” to join the “Arab Endowments Union” affiliated with the League of Arab States, which aims to revive the Sunnah of Endowment in the Arab world, to play its role in serving societies and building the Arab nation by adopting advanced economic foundations in accordance with Sharia controls.

For his part, Ali Al Mutawa reviewed the endowment experience of the Emirate of Dubai, and ways to manage and invest endowment assets according to best practices that ensure reaching the optimal return, and highlighted the most prominent endowment projects managed by the Foundation, stressing that the Foundation is keen to benefit from the endowment experiences of various endowment entities around the world. .