The Secretary-General of the Medical Syndicate, Osama Abdel Hai, said, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the penalties expected to be imposed on Abbas, if a mistake is proven, will be taken by the disciplinary body of the union according to the mistake he committed.

He explained that “disciplinary penalties in the Egyptian trade unions begin with drawing attention, warning and censure, and end with a suspension of work or a complete expungement from the union’s lists.”

He continued, “The syndicate has no provisions, but these investigations aim to preserve the medical profession, and the injured doctor has the right to resort to the Court of Appeal, which supports or rejects the decision.”

Abdel-Hay said that the first interrogation session with the doctor who treated El-Ibrashi will start on Tuesday, after Abbas submitted to the Syndicate a request to investigate him.

He pointed out that Abbas “presented all reports on the medical condition of the late journalist and his scientific and medical behavior, along with the developments in El-Ibrashi’s case.”

He continued, “He submitted reports that show how the deteriorating health condition of Al-Ibrashi was dealt with, and the medical prescriptions for the home protocol,” explaining that “all reports are currently being examined.”

The Secretary-General of the Egyptian Medical Syndicate revealed that El-Ibrashi’s death “is not suspected of being criminal, because the medical reports are sufficient to reveal whether a medical error has occurred or not.”

Abdel-Hay expressed his anger at the comments circulated on social networking sites regarding the use of the “Sovaldi” drug to confront the Corona virus, noting that there are several drugs that treat the family of viruses, stressing that “all countries are striving, and there is no official treatment for the virus so far.”

The Egyptian doctor announced that Abbas “consultant of infectious diseases and epidemics, which makes him a specialist in the types of medicines given to Corona patients,” revealing that “the Egyptian medical sector has lost 660 doctors since the start of the Corona pandemic.”

He also rejected what he considered “auctions revolving around the role of the health sector in confronting the Corona pandemic,” as he put it.