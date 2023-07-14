Al-Ahly maintained its “unbeaten” record in the Egyptian League, after its 4-1 victory over Zamalek on Thursday evening.

Hussein Al-Shahat scored the first goal for Al-Ahly in the 2nd minute of the first half, after a powerful shot into the net of Mohamed Sobhi.

Al-Shahat added the second goal for his team in the 36th minute, with a missile shot that hit the net of Muhammad Sobhi.

Tunisian Ali Maaloul scored the hat-trick of the Red Genie in stoppage time in the first half.

Ahmed Sayed Zizou reduced the score in favor of Zamalek by scoring the first goal in the 67th minute from a penalty kick that was awarded by referee Mahmoud Al-Banna after returning to the VAR video assistant referee technique.

Mohamed Sharif decided the meeting for Al-Ahly, with a fourth goal, in the 94th minute.

Al-Ahly Club had won the Egyptian League title for the 43rd time in its history, 5 rounds before the end of its journey in the competition.