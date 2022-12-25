Al-Ahly raised its score to 23 points in the lead, while Smouha raised its score to 8 points in the thirteenth place.

The meeting witnessed control and possession by Al-Ahly players without effectiveness or danger due to the difficulty of penetrating Smouha’s defense and reaching Al-Hani Suleiman’s goal. The successor, Muhammad Saeed, “Macrona”, was alone and blocked by Al-Shennawi, and the defense dispersed it.

Al-Ahly’s performance improved relatively with the start of the second half and pressed with all its lines in pursuit of a goal that relieved the nerves of its fans and its coaching staff, but its players faulted the rush to end the attacks.

Zamalek fell into a negative tie trap in front of its host, the Arab Contractors, raising its tally to 21 points in second place, while El Mokawloon raised its tally to 12 points in seventh place.

The beginning came with a pressing attack on the part of the Contractors’ players, taking advantage of the confusion of Zamalek’s defense, which almost resulted in an early goal (5), after Mohamed Salem singled out Mohamed Awad, but he hit a weak ball that passed next to the left post.

Awad narrowly blocked Ugandan Joseph Ochaia’s shot from the edge of the penalty area (20), which rebounded to the uncensored Abdul Rahman Cheese, who strangely shot it outside the goal.

With the start of the second half, the Portuguese coach of Zamalek, Josevaldo Ferreira, intervened with several changes to restore balance to his team, and Muhammad Ashraf hit “Rouqa” (48), which Mahmoud Abu Al-Saud pushed into a corner.

Abu Al-Saud saved his goal from a sure goal in the second minute of stoppage time, by blocking Al-Jaziri’s header from a corner kick.

Al-Masry achieved a long-awaited victory by defeating its host Ismaili with a clean goal, and the last victory the Port Said team achieved at the expense of Enppi was in the third stage on October 29 last.

He scored the goal of winning the Egyptian Mohamed Abdel Latif “Grindo” (8), raising his team’s balance to 11 points in ninth place, while Ismaili’s balance was frozen at 6 points in sixteenth place.