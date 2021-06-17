The ruling of the Court of Cassation upheld the death penalty for Abd al-Rahman al-Bar, Muhammad Biltaji, Safwat Hegazy, Osama Yassin, Ahmed Aref, Ihab Wajdi Muhammad, Muhammad Abd al-Hayy, Mustafa Abd al-Hay al-Farmawi, Ahmad Farouk Kamel, Haitham al-Sayyid al-Arabi, Muhammad Mahmoud Ali Zenati, and Abd al-Azim Ibrahim Muhammad in the case of organizing the Rabaa sit-in. .

The court also reduced the penalty for 31 from death to life, and the death case for the accused expired, and the rest of the sentences were upheld.

An informed judicial source said that the ruling is final, and that the ruling of the Court of Cassation may not be appealed, and that the next step is for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to ratify the ruling to implement it.

The source, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” and preferred not to be named, explained that the Brotherhood’s trial in various cases continued for a long time, given the many details and criminal and judicial complications related to the trial procedures, and that a number of cases are related to each other.

What did the perpetrators do?

According to the investigations into the case known as the “Rabaa Incidents”, the Egyptian Public Prosecution referred the defendants to the “felonies” because, during the period from June 21, 2013 to August 14, 2013 at the First Nasr City Police Department, Cairo Governorate, they organized a gathering of more than 5 people in the vicinity of Maidan Rabaa Al-Adawiya would put public peace and security at risk.

The investigations said that its purpose was to intimidate and intimidate people, to endanger their lives, freedoms and security, and to commit crimes of attacking people and money from those opposed to their political affiliation, ideas and beliefs, and to resisting policemen charged with dispersing their gatherings and premeditated and premeditated murder. Sabotage and willful damage to buildings and public properties and their occupation by force, blocking roads and deliberately disrupting land transportation, endangering their safety, restricting the movement of citizens and depriving them of freedom of life.

How will the decisions affect the group?

For his part, the Egyptian writer specialized in terrorist movements believes that the group is completely managed from the outside, stressing that a state of great anger controls the leaders of the group and its members due to the decisions of the General Guide Ibrahim Mounir, in the recent period, expecting that the coming days will witness escalatory movements against him that may actually reach up to His isolation, as he caused major crises for the organization and did not succeed in resolving any of the outstanding issues, and that he misbehaved to a large extent in response to the Egyptian-Turkish rapprochement.

Amin said in a statement to Sky News Arabia that the group is currently experiencing a stormy internal crisis that will result in internal divisions and cracks due to the great anger that is sweeping the youth sectors and the leaders of Egypt, after the decisions of the leaders in charge of managing the organization at the present time revealed the extent to which the group deceived its members by drawing An unreal picture of the nature of Turkish support, which quickly vanished once and for all after Erdogan realized the extent of the danger the group poses to his political future and his country’s relations with its regional environment, which reflects the mismanagement of this file by the organizational leaders.

Amin did not rule out the possibility that a statement would be issued by the anti-Munir front in the coming days to announce his dismissal from the position of General Guide, especially since his presence in this position raises a state of anger and prominent leaders within the organization have been seeking to dismiss him for several months, especially after the situation worsened internally.