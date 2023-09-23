The Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement on its account on the “X” platform: “Exposing the circumstances of what was published in a newspaper, including a journalistic investigation entitled (An international network for luring teenage girls over the Internet).”

The statement explained, “Upon examination, it was found that this activity was being committed through two accounts on the social networking site Facebook, and that the incident was committed by (an unemployed person with criminal information – residing in Giza Governorate).”

He continued: “After legalizing the procedures, he was arrested, and he was in possession of (a laptop – a mobile phone and a portable hard disk).”

He pointed out that “by examining the seized items technically, it was revealed that there were traces and evidence of the perpetration of the incident and his management of the two aforementioned accounts, and that through them he was impersonating two fictitious personalities and attracting girls and women by deluding them into providing model job opportunities, luring them and obtaining from them pictures and video clips of themselves and using them to threaten and blackmail them.” “Inciting them to film videos that are offensive to public modesty in order to bargain with them and force them to commit immoral acts, and to obtain sums of money from them in exchange for not publishing those videos.”

The statement concluded by saying: “Legal measures were taken and the Public Prosecution took over the investigation.”