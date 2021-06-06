The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population said that the hookah is full of microorganisms, especially after it is used by more than one person, which raises the possibility of transmission of infectious diseases among its users.

The Ministry of Health added that among the infectious diseases that the hookah can cause are respiratory viruses, hepatitis C virus, tuberculosis and the Corona virus.

And the ministry had confirmed that smokers from heart and respiratory patients are more likely to develop severe symptoms when infected with the Corona virus, demanding to quit smoking completely.

She said, “The cigarette suffocates the lungs and the rest of the body’s organs, and deprives them of the oxygen necessary for the proper growth of their functions,” and advised citizens to stop smoking immediately, pointing out that smoking increases the possibility of complications from Corona.

The Ministry of Health and Population called on citizens to maintain health while quitting smoking, as it had warned of the risks of non-smokers being exposed to the products of smokers’ combustion, which would turn them into passive addicts.