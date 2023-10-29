Egyptian press reports indicated that the government increased the period of power outages to two hours a day instead of one hour recently, a crisis that has been continuing since the beginning of the summer with an increase in energy consumption in light of the rise in temperatures, which coincided with a shortage of fuel available to operate power plants, due to challenges. The shortage of foreign currency that Egypt suffers from.

The Egyptian government spokesman said, in a statement, on Sunday, that the reason for the increased period of power outages comes as a result of “a noticeable increase in temperatures compared to those in the same period of the previous year, which in turn led to a significant increase in electricity consumption with a decrease in energy generated from new sources.” And renewable (wind, solar, hydro) in the same period of the previous year.”

He said that “this matter resulted in an increase in gas consumption in quantities that exceeded normal consumption rates, compared to the consumption witnessed in the same period of the previous year.”“.

Al-Khashin pointed out that the increase in electricity consumption from gas coincided with a decrease in the quantities of gas supplied from outside Egypt from 800 million cubic feet of gas per day to zero..

He added: “In order to ensure the continued operation of the electricity network in a safe manner, loads were reduced until the temperature returned to normal levels, after which things will return to the way they were.”“.

It is noteworthy that Egypt intended to resume the export of natural gas as of this October after stopping during the summer months due to the increase in domestic consumption, but with the decrease in its imports of Israeli gas after stopping production in the Tamar field, it appears that it may not be able to achieve this goal..