Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

In a new development in the case of the harassing Brazilian doctor, which spread widely in Egypt based on a hashtag on social media, the Brazilian doctor published a new video in which he appears with the Egyptian girl, where she narrates the incident and confirms that she received an apology from the Brazilian doctor, and that she accepted his apology after the recent prosecution’s decision to imprison him .

The Egyptian girl who works in the field of tourism said, in a video posted on the Brazilian doctor’s page on Instagram: “I was surprised that a video was published in which offensive words to me during my work. I, as I am like the women of Egypt, accepted his apology, and we are of course a tolerant people, and his apology is sufficient for me and I accept the apology.”

Earlier, a Brazilian doctor named Victor Sorrentino published a video clip on his personal page on the social networking site “Instagram”, and appeared to harass an Egyptian girl with disgraceful words, taking advantage of her lack of understanding of his Brazilian language, during a tourist trip to Egypt.

Brazilian users circulated the video widely and translated it into Arabic, which was noticed by Egyptian pages specializing in the defense of women’s rights.

The family of the Brazilian doctor presented a statement to the Egyptian people, expressing an apology for the incident, in which it said: “The family, Victor Sorettino, on behalf of her son, the harassing doctor, Victor Sorrentino, presents an official apology to the victim and her family, and all those who touched the matter, and to all the beloved Egyptian people, and to all officials in the State of Egypt.”

And she continued, “It offers sincere feelings, and pledges all material and moral damages.”