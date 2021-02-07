Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Foreign Minister, discussed today in Cairo with the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Charbel Wahba, to strengthen bilateral relations.

A statement distributed by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry after the meeting said that Minister Shoukry confirmed his country’s full support for Lebanon, calling for the need to form a government of national competencies that elevates Lebanon’s supreme interest and has the support of the international community in a manner that is consistent with the constitutional foundations and not other criteria that produced the protracted crisis in Lebanon.

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: The Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs presented his vision of the current situation in Lebanon, expressing his country’s great appreciation for the Egyptian role in political and economic support for Lebanon in order to get out of the current situation, stressing his aspiration to continue the pace of coordination and consultation with Egypt.