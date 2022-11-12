Today, Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed the need to push for sustainable solutions to the displacement problem due to climate change and to expedite the mobilization of climate finance to sustain peace.

Shoukry said, during his participation today in the event to launch the Climate Change and Sustaining Peace Initiative, which was launched by the Egyptian Presidency of the COP27 conference through the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding, and with the support of the United Nations Development Program and the African Union.

After launching the initiative from Sharm El-Sheikh, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said that Minister Shoukry highlighted during the event that it is the first of its kind that deals with the relationship between climate change and peace, in a way that reflects Egypt’s constructive efforts in promoting multilateral action.

In his speech on this occasion, Shoukry explained that the initiative will be implemented through a number of axes, represented in strengthening the relationship between adaptation to climate change and peacebuilding, and the sustainability of peace through climate-resilient food systems.

The spokesman revealed that the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding, which assumes the secretarial duties of the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development, whose third edition, held last June, addressed the relationship between climate, peace and development, will undertake the task of formulating and following up the activation of this initiative, which extends over the course of a period of time. Five years, by ensuring participation, harmony and mutual support between the components of the initiative and efforts to achieve the goals of the African Agenda for Sustainable Development 2063 and the Africa Action Plan and Strategy for Climate Change and Development 2022-2032.