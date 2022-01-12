Member Amer Hussein said in statements to “On Sport FM” radio, that sacking Queiroz is “a difficult matter” due to the great penalty clause in the Portuguese coach’s contract.

He explained, “The penalty clause in Queiroz’s contract is that he receive the value of his salary for a period of one and a half years, which means that the union will be required to pay the equivalent of 42 million pounds if he dismisses him.”

Queiroz received wholesale criticism after the Nigeria match, due to the change of positions of a large number of players, led by Mohamed Salah, who played in the center of the attack, as well as pushing Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” mainly despite his return from an absence that lasted 8 months with injury.

Queiroz had justified the Egyptian team’s loss against Nigeria, saying: “It is simple, our performance in the first half was very poor, we were not on the field, and we started playing in the second half.”

He added, “We lost this match, but there are 6 points we can collect. We will beat Sudan and Guinea Bissau and qualify for the next round.”

Although judging Egypt’s chances in the tournament seems early and the defeat came in front of a strong opponent, the option to dismiss Queiroz seemed to be a demand for some fans.

And fans demanded the departure of Queiroz and “save what can be saved” for the Egyptian team, with a focus on the next stage, which is the decisive qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is worth noting that the Egyptian national team hired Kiirouch after the dismissal of his predecessor, Hossam El-Badri, for “bad performance”, shortly before the start of the African Nations Cup qualifiers.

Next March, the “Pharaohs” will have two fateful confrontations with a rival that has not yet been determined, in the decisive stage of the World Cup qualifiers, which will be held at the end of this year in Qatar.