The federation, headed by Jamal Allam, affirmed, in a statement, that the council reserves its right to escalate, in the event that these abuses continue.
The federation’s statement referred to addressing the Supreme Media Council, regarding what was described as “excesses” issued by the Zamalek Club channel.
The Egyptian Football Association statement included a number of other points:
- Not accepting the Disciplinary Committee’s apology and sticking to its continuation in its work, as independent judicial and legal officials, as its presence in the Egyptian Football Association establishes the principles of justice and discipline within the Egyptian football system.
- The Board affirmed all the powers of the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee in accordance with the Disciplinary and Ethics Regulations, and its full support for the decisions it takes.
- A group of CVs of foreign arbitration experts has been presented, and negotiations are underway with them to contract with the best CV, to assume the task of chairing the Egyptian Referees Committee, provided that among the duties of the Chairman of the Committee is to develop the Egyptian arbitration system.
- Approval of the settlement of the dues of the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, former coach of the first Egyptian national football team, after reviewing the administrative authority.
- Approval of settling the dues of Englishman Mark Clattenburg, former head of the Referees Committee, after approving his resignation, and reviewing it by the administrative authority.
- A press conference was held to present the current and future vision of the Egyptian Football Association Board of Directors, and its plan to advance Egyptian football in the coming years.
