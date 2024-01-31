Cairo (dpa)

The Egyptian Football Association apologized to its country’s fans for the early exit and the negative results achieved by the Pharaohs’ team in the African Nations Championship currently being held in Côte d’Ivoire. The Egyptian Football Association said in an official statement on its Facebook page that it apologizes to the great Egyptian fans. For the results the team presented during its participation in the African Cup of Nations, the failure to achieve the ambitions of the Egyptian fans, and the goals of the Federation’s Board of Directors, which fulfilled its assigned role of meeting all requirements and providing all special means to prepare the team before and during the tournament.

The statement added, “The Council also extends its thanks and appreciation to Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, the Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, representing the state and the Egyptian political leadership, for supporting the march of the national teams through consultation and agreement on visions to develop a plan for the advancement of the national teams since the arrival of the current Council.”

The Egyptian Federation continued in its statement, “We affirm that we are part of the fabric of the Egyptian people and we feel what the Egyptian masses feel. The Council is about to hold a meeting next Sunday to study the technical, medical and administrative reports and the report of the head of the mission and the supervisor of the team to take the appropriate decisions. The Federation will spare no effort or thought.” To take everything possible and appropriate for the benefit of the national teams in the coming period.”

The Egyptian national team was eliminated from the African Cup of Nations in the round of 16 after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo on penalties, as the original and extra time ended in a 1-1 draw. The Egyptian national team also disappointed its fans in the first round, as it was satisfied with three draws in the second group against its rivals Mozambique, Ghana and Cape Verde with one score 2. 2/ It is noteworthy that the Pharaohs team holds the record for winning the African Nations Championship with 7 titles, in the years 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010.