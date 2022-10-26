Egyptian and Emirati media and writers affirmed that the relations between the two countries were characterized over five decades by brotherhood, mutual respect and cooperation, noting that the relations were not based on interest; But on the bonds of affection and agreement in viewpoints on many issues. And they added, via the “Emirates Today” space on Twitter, in a session entitled “One Heart”, that the positive stereotype between the peoples of the Emirates and Egypt remained the basis all the time, noting that the Emirati-Egyptian relations are a development model that tends to reconstruction and aims to build the human being.

one heart

In detail, the head of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, Diaa Rashwan, said that what united Egypt and the UAE from the beginning was not a single interest, but rather a single heart that beats with the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, because he is an Arab heart, and therefore The fate was shared from the beginning, noting that the most prominent aspect of that relationship is the complete agreement on everything that is strategic. Rashwan added: “If we talk about one heart, it is an Arab heart, meaning that the two states meet in this capacity that has been in place since the establishment of the state in the UAE and the 52nd revolution in Egypt, and therefore the first thing that can be recommended is to retain this meaning because there is Something we share as Arab countries, which is belonging to Arabism; It is not an ideological matter, but it is applied in relations, and the best application of it is the Egyptian-Emirati relations.”

He stressed that these relations have not witnessed, over half a century, a major or middle crisis, and they have never witnessed any kind of negative impact on the other by the two peoples.

Estimation

Rashwan stated that the stereotype between the Emirati and Egyptian peoples remained positive all the time, pointing out that during half a century of his life he had never at any point witnessed an ups or downs in relations.

He said that the governments successively followed Egypt and had multiple orientations, but this appreciation of the Emirates remained throughout the time on the popular side, noting that “Egypt did not have the names of Arab leaders in cities or neighborhoods except for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. ».

big event

For her part, editor-in-chief of “Emirates Today”, Mona Bousemra, said that “Cairo is witnessing a major event marking the 50th anniversary of relations between Egypt and the UAE, amid a media, cultural, artistic and sports presence at the highest level.”

the truest expression

In turn, the Egyptian media, Sharif Amer, said that the title of the session via the “Emirates Today” space on Twitter (One Heart), is the truest expression of the relationship between Egypt and the Emirates.

He added that “the political hurricanes at the Arab and international levels were fierce, but over the past 50 years, Egypt and the UAE were able to form major constants for the region and for each country at the bilateral level.”

Zayed’s will

In addition, a member of the Federal National Council, Dharar Belhoul Al Falasi, stressed that the people of the Emirates always preserve the will of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who always emphasized the love of Egypt and its great position, adding that “Egypt has a dear place. In the heart of every Emirati .. and her love is in the heart, and is not affected by the factors of the band, especially (Social Media).”

durability

In the same context, the editor-in-chief of the Egyptian newspaper “Al-Shorouk”, Emad El-Din Hussein, said that “the strength of relations between Egypt and the UAE blocks the way for anyone who tries to spoil them.”

He added, “I felt the true love between the Emiratis and the Egyptians through my presence in the UAE for 10 years,” noting that it was time for us to focus on (social media), and how it positively affected the relations between the two countries.

projects

For his part, the Emirati researcher and economic expert, Dr. Salah Al-Junaibi, said that “Egypt is part of the Emirates, and the UAE is an indivisible part of Egypt. Relations between the two countries existed since their establishment and developed in many forms. It started with relations between merchants, and continued to develop until it has now reached joint sovereign funds established between the two countries, an industrial alliance, and a unification of views towards establishing a sustainable trade and logistics system that is sufficient for all Arab countries.”

Al-Junaibi affirmed the success of investment projects in the Egyptian market, referring, for example, to the Egyptian stock exchange, ports and existing companies.

He explained that the secret of this success is twinning, deep understanding and unification of views towards the feasibility of these projects, not only for the purpose of serving the economic field, but for building nations, building people, and building sustainable projects for future generations.

economic model

The Emirati researcher and economic expert, Dr. Salah Al-Junaibi, said that the investment projects between Egypt and the UAE are the ones sought by the residents of the region today, adding: “If we go back, the Arab Industrial Alliance was a successful step towards building a supply network; The Arab countries have real wealth that can feed all countries, and today this alliance aims to create an integrated infrastructure that includes and serves the Arab world and the world, and if this project is completed, it will be an economic model and a new school in the world of economy, logistics and industry.”

strategic partnership

Dr. Ahmed Sayed Ahmed, an expert on US and international relations at the Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said that the Egyptian-Emirati relations represent a strategic partnership rooted in one heart, and a model for what Arab-Arab relations should be.

He added that since 1971, the relationship laid strong foundations and took an upward curve on various security, political, cultural and other trends, and it is one of the rare relations that did not witness any significant tremors.

Ahmed stressed that the Egyptian-Emirati relationship is the guarantor and safety for achieving stability in the Middle East region and for the two countries, pointing out that the two countries were able to achieve a relative integration approach in wealth, knowledge and others, and succeeded in achieving an economic model based on partnership, and ideology was not the ruler.