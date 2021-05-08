The elderly Egyptian who was asked by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to stop crying during his meeting with him and his pledge to fulfill all his requests narrated the details of what happened and the reason for crying in front of the president.

Fahmy Muhammad Hassan said that he was really hoping to meet the president to present his complaint to him, and he did not believe that he was in front of him face to face, and that the president ordered his aides to summon him when he spotted him with his hands to request a meeting. According to Arabic.

He added that he was in the Matareya area, east of Cairo to buy the needs of his home, and on his way back, he saw at the bottom of the bridge a group of citizens gathered around an important figure, and many cars and a group of guards around it, indicating that curiosity pushed him to know this official, so he went to the existing crowd and discovered, surprisingly, that it is President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. .

He explained that he pointed with his hands to the president asking to meet him and the president had already spotted him and asked his assistants and his guards to summon him, so he entered and talked with him and asked me about my requests, explaining that he did not have a written paper with his requests, so he felt embarrassed and cried, but the president relieved him, told him not to cry and made it clear to him that his assistants would take his data from him And his requests and pledged to implement them all.

The elderly Egyptian continued that he had spoken with the president’s aides, knew his requests and assured him of the speed of implementation, indicating that he cried affected by the president’s cordial meeting with him, and said to him my eyes are on you and every Egyptian, and we are at your command and do not cry.

He explained that he had already touched the president’s humanity, his standing with the simple people, his sense of them, his knowledge of their conditions and his capacity to listen to them, meet their requests and solve their problems.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, during his tour on Friday to inspect several projects and traffic axes in the east of the capital, Cairo, met with a number of citizens, where he held a discussion with them and listened to their problems.

The Egyptian president noticed an elderly person among those present crying and asking to meet him, and when he called him to listen to him, Sisi told him: Do not cry what you want, we will implement it for you and my eyes for you.