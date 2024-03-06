The Egyptian currency fell to a record low of 50.3 pounds per dollar

The exchange rate of the Egyptian currency collapsed after the country's Central Bank announced that it would now set it based on the results of free market trading. The value of the dollar increased by 63 percent on March 6 – from 30.85 to 50.3 Egyptian pounds, reports Reuters.

The Central Bank of Egypt made the corresponding decision at an unscheduled meeting after several months of attempts to keep the pound exchange rate at the same level. The Central Bank also announced an increase in the overnight lending rate to 28.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate to 27.25 percent, adopted to accelerate the tightening of monetary policy and combat high inflation.

The regulator's increase in rates by 600 basis points was explained, among other things, by the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the key requirement of which is a more flexible exchange rate. According to sources cited by the agency, an agreement to expand IMF support by three billion dollars could be signed within a few hours.

The country's economy suffers from a chronic shortage of foreign currency. Since the beginning of 2022, as its deficit worsened, the pound has lost about half its value against the dollar as a result of a series of gradual devaluations, the material says. In the same year, Egypt announced its intention to abandon the peg of the national currency to the dollar and to develop an Egyptian pound index for this purpose.