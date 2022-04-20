In August 2015, the Port Said Criminal Court issued a ruling punishing Mohamed Badie, Mohamed El-Beltagy, Safwat Hegazy and 16 others with life imprisonment in their presence.

The verdict also stipulated the punishment of 76 other defendants in absentia, to life imprisonment in absentia, and the punishment of 28 others in absentia to 10 years in prison, in addition to acquitting 68 defendants.

The defendants filed appeals against their sentences before the Court of Cassation, which accepted the appeal submitted by them and referred the case to another circuit.

In September 2020, the Port Said Criminal Court upheld a life sentence against Brotherhood guide Mohamed Badie and 11 other leaders of the group.

The verdict stipulated the punishment of 59 other defendants with aggravated imprisonment for a period of 3 years, and the punishment of 3 defendants with imprisonment for a period of 6 months, and the expiration of the criminal case filed before one defendant for his death.