The Egyptian Attorney General, Counselor Hamada El-Sawy, at the head of a high-level delegation from the Public Prosecution visited the headquarters of the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the French capital, Paris, accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities, and the Director of the Egyptian General Administration of Recovered Antiquities, to complete the recovery process and stop all procedures for displaying it. For sale or deal.

According to the Egyptian Public Prosecution, the recovery procedures began with the arrival of the work team of the Central Office for Combating Trafficking in Artistic Holdings at the French Ministry of the Interior, and the pieces were transported to the embassy headquarters and unpacked.

The President of the Supreme Council of Antiquities and the Director of the Department of Recovered Antiquities, under the supervision of the Egyptian Public Prosecution delegation, began procedures for inspection, examination, inventory and recovery of antiquities in preparation for their transfer to Cairo.

The recovered pieces belong to the ancient Egyptian civilization in its various eras.