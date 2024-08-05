VENICE — If you think a filmed opera performed in classical Arabic that details the complex story of a failed and relatively little-known 19th-century uprising in Egypt might be anything less than compelling, I have news for you.

Since the Venice Biennale opened in April, “Drama 1882,” a 45-minute video at the center of an installation by artist Wael Shawky, has been mesmerizing visitors to the Egyptian Pavilion.

In mid-June, long after the art-world insiders had left, tourists filed into the space and sat down, seduced by the candy-colored, almost cartoonish sets; a richly melodious score; stylized slow-motion choreography; and even a real donkey.

Groups of soldiers sway in perfect synchronicity; top-hatted ambassadors from European powers crouch over a tilted table as they debate the fate of the Middle East; and dancers tempt a drunk in a tavern. But despite the surrealism of the images, the historical events are legitimate.

Shawky, 53, has made a name for himself by drawing on the past to reframe understandings of the present, often through filmed performances using puppets, live actors in oversized masks or even children. Some of his works retell classic stories — about the Crusades or the expulsion of Muslim Arabs from Europe — but from an Arab perspective.

With “Drama 1882,” Shawky tells the story of the Urabi Rebellion, led by a young military officer whose message of reform resonated with the common people.

It reportedly began with the murder of a donkey’s owner by a Maltese man and ended with a clash between Alexandrians and British military forces that claimed the lives of some 300 Egyptians. The uprising precipitated British colonial rule of the Middle East, including its occupation of Egypt.

It is the first film in which Shawky worked with actors without masks, he said. The actors’ strange slow movements were inspired by Shawky’s work with puppets. “The actors don’t really have any facial expressions,” he explained. “They use their bodies to convey expression.”

The installation is completed by a series of sculptures: display cases that appear to be all angles and bent legs, filled with Murano glass puppets, broad beans and aluminium plates displaying faint historical images; a glass relief depicting an amber-coloured insect-like monster dancing on a fort; a structure of clay, straw, resin, steel and copper combines landscape, architecture and a fleeing sand bug.

Shawky, based in Alexandria, Egypt, found the subject of this project to be relevant to this year’s Biennale theme, “Foreigners Everywhere.”

“In Egypt, immigrants now come from Syria and Sudan,” he said. “But if you go back to 1882, the foreigners were actually occupiers — French, British, Greeks and subjects of British colonies.”

There are also echoes of a more recent upheaval in Egypt — the 2011 revolution, which deposed then-President Hosni Mubarak and ended decades of one-party rule. Mohamed Morsi, elected in 2012, was overthrown in a military coup the following year; Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has held the presidency ever since. He has returned to many of Mubarak’s repressive policies, including censorship.

Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev, a curator who presented Shawky at Documenta 13 in 2012, said: “There is a kind of precision between the images, the sound and the way the stories are told in Wael’s work.”

When Egypt’s Ministry of Culture approached him to represent his country, the artist hesitated. He had refused to participate in any government-sponsored activities after 2011. “When I spoke to people on the streets, I had the feeling that they were losing trust in the systems and regimes they used to turn to for answers,” he said. “I felt that a great change was coming, and it would be brought about by the people, by us.”

His only condition was that the government would allow him to work without censorship. His only concession to officials was to inform them in advance of the subject of his project.

If they were worried about Shawky’s allusion to another “failed revolution” in Egyptian history, as he called it, they were not aware of it.