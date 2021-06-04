Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Egyptian artist Sayed Ragab was exposed to the theft of his villa in the city of Badrashin in Giza Governorate, so that the security services immediately moved to arrest the accused and referred him to the Public Prosecution in Egypt for investigation.

According to the first investigations, the accused managed to kill two guard dogs of the villa, and stole part of its contents, before the security services moved to arrest the accused after reviewing the cameras, who confessed to committing the incident during the investigations with him in the Public Prosecution.

Earlier, the security services in Giza, Egypt, received a report stating that the villa of the artist Sayed Ragab had been stolen in the Badrashin area. Immediately, a security force from the detectives moved to the scene of the incident, and it turned out that there were two guard dogs who were killed, and that the perpetrator entered the kitchen window.

Investigations conducted by the South Giza Prosecution revealed that the accused prepared a complete plan for the place and the entrances and exits of the villa, where he worked as a former guard there, and knows the whereabouts of the guards and private security personnel to secure the villa, as well as the number of guard dogs and their locations, and locate the kitchen in the building.

Investigations revealed that the accused infiltrated at night by climbing the fence of the villa and was able to kill the two guard dogs, then headed towards the kitchen room, and was able to break the window and the duff inside the villa, and steal some of the contents of the artist Sayed Rajab.

The villa’s surveillance cameras monitored the moment the suspect entered the villa through the window and the moment he hurried out with things in his hand.