“The Egyptian state respects the law and the Constitution and applies the sentences issued by its judicial institution because it is a rule of law. When the Constitution gave the President of the Republic the power to grant presidential pardons following the issuance of sentences, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi did not hesitate to use this power to confirm and strengthen Italian-Egyptian relations, historical relations between the two greatest civilizations known to humanity and the world”. This was stated by the Egyptian ambassador in Rome, Bassam Rady, in a statement sent by the embassy to Adnkronos after the pardon granted to Patrick Zaki.

Bassam Rady highlights how “President Al Sisi’s use of his constitutional power to grant presidential pardons is an expression of his special and personal appreciation of the deep and strong Italian-Egyptian relations”.

“The speed of the pardon is the best proof – he concludes – in particular since it took place in less than 24 hours after the definitive sentence was issued”.