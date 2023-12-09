Reda Saleem (Fujairah)

Al-Ahly won the Egyptian Handball Super Cup, after defeating Zamalek 26-24, in the match that took place in the Zayed Sports Complex hall in Fujairah, and was attended by a large number of sports figures, and the first half ended with Al-Ahly leading 12-11.

Al-Ahly controlled the course of the match from the beginning of the first half, and succeeded in leading 3-0 in the first 5 minutes. Al-Ahly maintained a 4-2 lead in the first 10 minutes, and the score changed to 6-5 midway through the half and increased again in the 20th minute. Al-Ahmar continued to lead, 8-5, and 10-8, and Zamalek did not succeed in equalizing throughout the half, despite the fact that the team was led by Ahmed Al-Ahmar, and with him were Hisham Salah, Mohamed Alaa, Shadi Mahmoud, Mazen Reda, Moamen Zaki, Ahmed Hossam, and Mohamed Alaa Al-Sayed. And Mohamed Hisham Al-Basiouni “Modi”, Ahmed Moamen Safa, Mazen Reda, Ahmed Sameh, and other players, but “Al-Ahmar” excelled thanks to the brilliance of goalkeeper Abdul Rahman Taha, who blocked many balls, in addition to the brilliance of Omar Khaled “Castillo” and Ahmed Hisham “Sissa”. », Mohsen Ramadan, Omar Sami, Mohamed Lashin, Abdel Aziz Ihab, Abdel Rahman Faisal, Nabil Sharif, Mohamed Magdy, Saif Hani “Fox”, Ahmed Khairy, and Ahmed Rady, and the first half ended 12-11 in favor of Al-Ahly.

The beginning of the second half did not witness anything new, and Al-Ahly continued to advance, while Zamalek chased it to reduce the difference, and the score reached 16-15, after 10 minutes had passed, and Al-Ahly expanded the difference to 3 goals 20-17, in the middle of the half, and Zamalek coach Ahmed Ramadan called the first time-out. Al-Ahly player Mohsen Ramadan is shown the red card, and the confrontation enters the last 10 minutes. Zamalek achieves a draw for the first time in the match, 21-21, and 22-22, in the 23rd minute. The match returns to the tie point, 24-24, in the last minute, and Al-Ahly leads 25-24. Al-Ahly won it with a score of 26-24.

The match was moderated by the international crew from Montenegro, Ivan Bavicevic and Milos Raznatovic, and at the table were Omar Al-Zubair and Nabil Khamis, and observers Fadel Ghuloum and Muhammad Nasser.