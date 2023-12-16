When your ego is inflated, it tells you this is not enough.

Based on this sentence, the circle of rotation around the soul expands, and the person becomes an obedient slave to this unruly ego, this ego that aspires to tyranny and a flood that is overwhelming and sick.

Today we are in a world led by a swollen ego into mazes of loss and into the abyss, lava, and hell of total destruction.

This is not pessimism, but rather the result of data emerging on the ground. This human being, who was in the beginning a clear river, has today become a swamp, in which parasites wreak havoc and turn it into a place for the growth of hideous psychological diseases.

We notice the devastating wars, and we follow the clash between ideas, and the deep wounds that inflict on souls as a result of these terrible alignments, and their source is imaginary, superstitious fantasies, which are originally from the source of the ego, and from its vile clutches. We may imagine that if humanity were liberated from these illusions and transformed from shallow lakes into oceans that could accommodate everyone and carry everyone’s boats, nothing sad would happen, innocent lives would not be in vain, mothers would not lose their lives, children would not look into the distance, nor would they see. Their fathers, nor did the virgins sit on the road, crying for the breadwinner and the tender hand that protected them from the cold of emotional drought.

Today, tomorrow, and the day after, the senseless conflicts will continue to no avail, and the cries of the oppressed will rise, with no one to help; Because everyone is busy with themselves, and no one can untie the black boxes and see what is inside them, and so the human tragedy continues, and the black smoke rises, and with it the breaths of the oppressed, and they hear a siren rushing to their rescue; Because these sirens turned off their lights simply because of the absence of a reassured soul, and just because of the awareness that there on the other side of the world, egos are fighting, blood is being shed, ceilings are being demolished, and fires are burning on the ground, which are basically the fires of burning selves, as a result of raw selfishness, the narrowness of the ego, and the frown of the mind. Humanity in the face of life.

I would like to think carefully, and I would like everyone with insight to think with me, and together we say: Why wars? The land is wide and the place is spacious, and the bounties of nature spare everyone from this immoral foolishness, and tell everyone to come to a common word and put an end to wars, and extend our hands for the peace of the earth, for the sake of spontaneous love, and for the sake of a nature that was created so that we can live in safety, and move together towards the goals of love and loyalty. Everything that happens in this world is nonsense and a slander against human nature. It is outside nature. Even if Ibn Khaldun said that war between humans is a natural phenomenon, then I say to him: Stop deceiving nature, for in nature there is a rose that spreads fragrance for free. In nature there are streams running through the veins of the tree, so that we humans can have lunch. In nature there is a palm tree from which clusters of sweetness hang so that our arms can grow. In nature there are branches that exhale oxygen so that we can breathe the fresh air.

So where did these violent theories come from, to support the misery of the ego? It emerged from the womb of reality and not from nature.

Human reality: After a long period of struggle for survival, wars have become a “natural phenomenon” in the eyes of Ibn Khaldun and others. While wise people, including Victor Hugo, say, “We are suffering under the weight of these savage ideas, whose conflicts trample our souls to make us live for the sake of survival, and not for the sake of life.”