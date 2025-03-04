In the fridge or in the pantry? It is often debated about the place where eggs should be stored so that they remain perfect for a longer time. The opinions are varied and it could be said that there are almost the same number of people who claim that they should be left in the refrigerator, as those who, on the contrary, opt for the pantry. However, according to experts the issue is clear: the most important thing is to keep them at the same temperature.

At a constant temperature

Clare, expert from Saucy Dressings, maintains the following: “Eggs like a constant temperature; the ideal is to keep them Below 20ºC “. The most important thing and that it should be remembered is that the eggs are Vulnerable to bacteria, especially if your temperature changes too fast. Moreover, in the case of eggs, condensation penetrates easily through the peel and allows bacteria such as salmonella to grow.

In this way, he adds that for her the best option would be store them in the refrigeratorsince here the temperature is usually below that brand and is maintained uniformly. That the temperature is constantly cold involves delaying the growth of bacteria and the natural aging process.

Of course, this does not mean that it is bad to leave them in the pantry: There are exceptions. In the case of having them outside the refrigerator, the ideal would be to keep them away from the windows and hot appliances, To be able to be in a dark place.

| Source: Istock

A most frequent error

Now, in most households that opt ​​to save eggs in the refrigerator they make an error of the most common. We often see how the place chosen for it is The refrigerator door And this does more harm than good.

This is explained by Clare, who affirms that it is not a good idea: “It is the hottest part and where there is more likely that there are temperature changes. The ideal is to keep the eggs in the back of the Central refrigerator shelf”

| Source: Istock