He egg is he livestock product with the highest inflation within the basic basket, since its price had an annual increase of 26.2 percent in the first half of January, according to Inegi figures.

Rates of this magnitude had only been seen at the beginning of the pandemic and in 2012, after an outbreak of avian influenza that caused the slaughter of more than 22 million birds in the country.

Data from Agricultural Markets Advisory Group (GCMA) show that, at the end of January, in the Valley of Mexico, Monterrey and Guadalajara, each kilo of egg was sold on average for up to 48 pesos, 10 pesos above the value registered in the same month last year.

although the new avian influenza outbreak It has already caused the slaughter of 6 million birds and the quarantines are expected to be lifted in March, the price that consumers pay for a kilo of eggs continues to increase.

Juan Carlos Anaya, director of the GCMA, explained that the current shortage and the rise in prices is a consequence of the effects of bird flu in the United States, where the kilo of egg It costs the equivalent of 120 pesos.

“In Mexicothe price of white and red eggs has increased due to the effects of influenza, speculation and the fact that in the initial months of the year there is a Greater demand due to the start of classes and a lower offer,” said the specialist.

He egg consumption per capita per year in the country is 23 kilos and one of every 27 eggs consumed in the world is of Mexican origin, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the American Egg Council.