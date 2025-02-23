The desire to travel world is not something new. The oldest travel story of our country that is news was written by Egeria, a pilgrim from Galicia who went through the world through other places, among other places, the most beautiful areas of Jordan. Following the footprints of this traveling writer of the fourth century (which is believed to be originally from the current Leonese region of El Bierzo) we took a tour through the history, culture and unforgettable landscapes of the current habemite kingdom.

After the steps of the first Spanish traveler

This little jewel of the Middle East, through which numerous civilizations have passed, also has an important connection with Spain thanks to the recent Brotherhood between the Camino de Santiago and the Egeria Camino in Jordan. This hiking route will allow us to enjoy the interesting itinerary that the first Spanish traveler made on their way to the Holy Land. Of course, to make the different routes it is important to wear comfortable clothes and footwear, since in some moments of the trip you will find steep and rocky paths.

Ninfeo in Jeresh. Getty Images/Istockphoto

We start the tour of Jerashan ancient Roman city located north of Amman, which Egeria described in his travel book as “one of the most beautiful cities in the traconítide.” Today, this destination is the second most important tourist site in Jordan, after Petra, and is also the best preserved Greco -Roman city in all of the Middle East.

In Jerash you will find remains of streets full of beautiful columns, temples, theaters, public squares and stone doors, reflection of greatness this city and the importance it had within the empire. He Adriano Arc, Plaza Oval, Ninfeo and Cardo Maximus (Main street) are some of the most prominent places.





The best viewpoint of Holy Land

On Mount Nebo, an iron cross and a snake enrolled in it remember the story. Jordan tourism

Another relevant points of the route is Mount Nebofrom where Moses contemplated the promised land before he died, according to the Bible. From this historical place and more than 800 meters high, you can enjoy some Impressive views of the Jordan Valley, from the Dead Sea And even if the day is clear, the city of Jerusalem can be seen. On the top you can also visit a small museum that delves into the history of the place and the Moses commemorative churcha temple that houses one of the best preserved mosaics of Jordan dated in 530.

Bethany, where Jesus was baptized

By wooden stairs you can access the place where Jesus was baptized, Jordan Jordan Tourism

The tour of arid landscapes dotted with Beduine stores leads to Bethanyrecognized as a World Heritage for UNESCO, is one of the key points of this route as they are The place where Jesus was baptized. It is located in the middle of the countryside, 20 kilometers before the waters of the Jordan River turn into the Dead Sea. In addition to being able to see the exact point of Christ’s baptism, in the surroundings there are also the remains of several Byzantine churches built in the 5th and centuries, and the spring of John the Baptist where he performed the baptisms, and which is reached by a path.





The oldest map of Holy Land

This mosaic that represents Holy Land was discovered in 1884. William Perry

About 8 kilometers is located Madabaa small town known for its mosaics of Byzantine origin and omeyas. Among these treasures there is one that you should not miss. It is the oldest cartographic representation of the Holy Land of Jerusalem that is preserved until today. Is found in the Church of San Jorge And it was carried out in the seventh century with two million pieces of tiles with which the main biblical sites of the Middle East were located. Although only one part is preserved, this historical treasure justifies the trip alone.

And after this interesting visit we undertake the Way of the King On a road with more than five thousand years old, on a 30 -kilometer route that leads us to Amman, where our trip concludes.

