The vitamin B12as we well know, is a nutrient that helps maintain the health of neurons and blood. In addition, contributes to the formation of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)the genetic material present in absolutely all cells.

As if this were not enough, it helps prevent megaloblastic anemiaa blood disorder that causes tiredness and great weakness. The amount of vitamin B12 What Spaniards need per day depends solely and exclusively of his age.

Featured Foods

For get vitamin B12there are foods that can provide it to us. It should be noted that in those of animal origin it is not found, for what vegans and vegetarians have trouble getting. Below is the complete list:

The cow’s liver.

The clams.

The sardines.

The egg yolk.

In some cheeses such as ball, manchego, goat and cottage cheese.

To take into account

Unsurprisingly, a lack of vitamin B12 can lead to megaloblastic anemia, the condition mentioned above that affects the production of healthy red blood cells. Prolonged deficiency increases levels of homocysteineincreasing the risk of diseases such as thrombosis and heart disease.

And not only that: individuals with vitamin B12 deficiency They may experience a reduction in blood flow to the heart, which compromises its functioning and greatly increases the risk of serious complications, according to ‘Runner’s World‘.

Although it is less common, An excess of vitamin B12 can also have negative effects. In fact, we talk about problems such as high blood pressure and episodes of heart failure in certain sectors of the population.