The power play of the British monarchy was shaken this week after the king Charles III announced that he would leave aside his public life because it was diagnosed with cancer, without specifying which one, and for which he is undergoing medical treatment.

Added to this is that his eldest son and heir to the throne, William, had decided to step away from his royal responsibilities because his wife, Catherine, is recovering from a mysterious abdominal surgery of which no details have been given and which will have her on leave at least until the end of March. But the absence of his father, who since ascending the throne in 2022 has been lavish in events throughout the country, forced his eldest son, 41 years old, to assume an unexpected role.

Without waiting any longer, the first appearance of William It was last Wednesday morning, when he presided over a so-called investiture ceremony, in which prominent personalities are decorated with the Order of the British Empire. Photos of the event showed a relaxed and smiling prince, chatting amicably with the winners, such as the international soccer player Ellen White, who conveyed her best wishes for the recovery of her father.

All this in a strategic media move by the Buckingham Palace team that breaks with the tradition of secrecy regarding the illnesses of royal members.

“Her Majesty has decided to share her diagnosis to avoid speculation and in the hope that it can help public understanding of all those around the world affected by cancer,” was the official message.

The gesture, in fact, incited thousands of people around the world, including influential public figures.to seek preventive medical evaluation for any form of cancer.

“The king has cancer,” was the news that spread like wildfire after the release of an official statement from the royal house, causing the consternation and sadness of his subjects, such as the British Prime Minister himself, Rishi Sunak, who admitted that feeling in an interview with local media.

Of course, the transparency of the 75-year-old British monarch and the initial shock at the news about his health gave rise to a series of speculations about the future of one of the oldest royals in history.

However, the transparency with the king's health details represents a clear break with the past.. The announced cause of Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, aged 96, was her old age, although a royal biographer had claimed that she had bone marrow cancer.

Charles III appears in public in London for the first time since the announcement of his cancer.

To the father of Elizabeth II, King George VI, a heavy smoker, he had a lung removed in September 1951without it being made public. He never recovered, he died in February 1952 and it was eventually revealed that he had lung cancer.

Concerns about the monarch's health are based on the fact that the constitution of the United Kingdom and the member countries of the Commonwealth of Nations establishes the king as head of state, despite the fact that the country is governed by a parliamentary-type political system, where The exercise of power is vested in the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street and legislative decisions are made in the Palace of Westminster, where Parliament operates.

Anticipating the news effect, Buckingham Palace clarified that “during this entire period, Her Majesty will continue to carry out the affairs of State and official procedures as normal”, including the management of the so-called “red box”, which contains state documents and the traditional weekly meeting with the prime minister.

These two functions were also rigorously fulfilled by Queen Elizabeth II, even until hours before her death on September 8, 2022.

Hence, the king's current health problems may bring back to the fore the possibility of an abdication, which already gained some echo after the recent decision of Queen Margaret II of Denmark, who gave the crown to her son Frederick.

Added to this is that Prince William is the most popular among members of the British royal family, with 68% favorable opinions, according to a recent YouGov poll, ahead of his aunt Princess Anne, with 67%, and his wife Catalina, with 63%. The king appears in that survey in sixth position, with 51%.

For now, things seem to hold up. In another move aimed at disproving any doubt about possible radical changes in the monarchy, it was made clear in the palace statement that Charles, whose coronation ceremony was just eight months ago, that his Majesty “…hopes to return to fully perform his public functions as soon as possible.” soon as possible”.

“In the statement from the Royal Family it can be interpreted that the medical team advises against public engagements and, therefore, by making this announcement, speculation is avoided as to why the King will not be seen in public during this treatment. “, the expert on palace issues explained to El TIEMPO, Monica Ellistonstating that: “this is a way to manage public expectations.”

Charles III after being sworn in as the new British king.

The king's advisors

In anticipation of the king's temporary absence, British law established in 1937 that the spouse of the sovereign and the four next people in the line of succession who are over 21 years old be declared “state councilors.”

However, there are a number of basic constitutional functions that should not be carried out, such as the affairs of the Commonwealth of Nations (nations that were former colonies of the British Empire), the dissolution of Parliament, unless expressly instructed by Her Majesty; the creation of peers or members of the Upper House and the appointment of a prime minister.

In castling, the current state councilors are: the king's wife, Queen Consort Camilla; the Prince of Wales, William; and the king's siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

As the pieces move in this game of power and tradition, Camila, married to the sovereign since 2005, has been, unwittingly, put in a more prominent role.

Less than 18 months after becoming queen consort, an express request Queen Elizabeth II made before she died, the woman once seen as a threat to the monarchy is now forced to shoulder much of the responsibility of maintaining the real show going on.

Elliston stressed that “Queen Camilla has been a discreet but influential figure in the shadows for many years. Now, with the king's retirement, her role becomes even more crucial in the future of the British crown.”

Camilla began to take on an even more public role, as she supports the king during cancer treatment. The queen has a relentless agenda for a 76-year-old woman. She carried out 233 royal engagements last year, and there will be many more while the king is out of action. This was confirmed by the Royal House, stating that the queen will continue with her full program of activities. Inevitably, that burden will also fall on Prince William, first in line to the throne.

William is undoubtedly under even greater pressure to fulfill his role as the monarchy's future leader. “The Prince of Wales has been meticulously prepared for this moment since his youth. “Now, more than ever, his leadership and stability are fundamental to maintaining the stability of the monarchical institution,” explained BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond.

Outside the select circle of the monarchical council, there are princes Andrew, the brother, and Enrique, the son, both retired from public duties amid scandals and family disputes.

In Enrique's case, there was some speculation about his eventual return to the tight royal sphere, after he made a brief 26-hour visit to the United Kingdom to see his father, after learning of the cancer diagnosis, to return to his so-called “self-exile.” in Los Angeles, which was his first visit to his homeland since September.

The press speculated that this meeting with King Charles at Clarence House in London lasted less than an hour. According to the experienced journalist, the former royal family that has public functions has been reducing, including as part of the strategy that the monarch wants to give it, to give it a modern tone and adjusted to the new realities of the British. A move that remains to be seen if it works in times of Carlos' absence from the public scene.

MARÍA VICTORIA CRISTANCHO

Special TIME

LONDON