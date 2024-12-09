Beer is the most consumed type of alcoholic beverage in the world (third in the general ranking of drinks, only behind water and tea). What’s more, last year they were consumed globally, according to data from Statista, 125 million liters of beer.

Specifically, barley drink represents 36% of alcohol consumption in the world. And it is not only the favorite in our country, but also in Germany, Poland, Serbia, Australia, Niger, Algeria, Egypt, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Bolivia, among others. they decant for beer.

To take into account

Drinking too much, although many people are unaware of it, can have serious health consequences. There are many studies that demonstrate how the consumption of this substance has an impact in our esophagus, stomach, liver, brain, small intestine and circulatory system.

But it also affects our lungs.. When we drink, the mucociliary systemformed by mucus and hairs (cilia) that are responsible for retaining dirt from the air and microorganisms, affecting our upper airways (nose and throat).

In depth

The mucociliary apparatus is the first line of defense of our lungs and any failure in its functioning It can cause recurrent bronchitis, pneumonia and bronchiectasis. And not only that. Chronic consumption has the following impact on the respiratory system:

Upper routes . The cilia are located here and alcohol consumption causes them to stop performing their function, allowing dangerous substances to pass into the lungs.

. The cilia are located here and alcohol consumption causes them to stop performing their function, allowing dangerous substances to pass into the lungs. The alveoli. There are macrophages, protective cells responsible for eliminating microorganisms that reach them. When we drink daily, these cells stop working, causing lung infections.

As if that were not enough, certain investigations indicate that in moderate doses of alcohol increases the HSP90 proteinwhich, in high quantities, is closely related to lung cancer.