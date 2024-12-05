Each person drinks, on average, 58 liters of beer per year in Spainaccording to the association that brings together manufacturers, among which are Mahou San Miguel, Heineken or Dammbut also craft breweries. It is said soon, even though it is a fact that includes what they drink tourists.

And, according to the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS for its acronym in English), excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages causes damage to the functioning of the liver. Yes, although its consumption is very common in a large part of Spanish society.

In depth

After being absorbed in the digestive tract, alcohol is processed primarily in the liver. As it is metabolized substances are produced that can damage liver tissue. That is to say, this is the conclusion: the more alcohol consumed, the greater the liver damage.

But this is not all. Alcohol consumption increases the risk of developing fatty liverwhich is also known as hepatic steatosis. This happens when the organ breaks down alcohol into harmful substances that greatly damage the functioning of the body.

To take into account

Although the symptoms are usually tiredness or discomfort in the upper side of the abdomen, do not treat the disease with a specialist –and drink it, on the contrary, to laughter due to the social context in which the drink is normally taken– may have considerable effects on the body.

In fact, since Spanish Society of Internal Medicine It has been strongly warned that even the consumption of small amounts of alcohol, can cause the fatty degeneration of the liver. As a consequence, of course, doctors have insisted on the reduction to the maximum possible of alcohol consumption.

“Alcohol consumption is omnipresent, normalized in society. In emergency departments and internal medicine, numerous complications secondary to alcohol abuse are treated, since alcohol is found behind more than 200 diseases”the doctor has pointed out Guillermo Burillo in ‘20 minutes‘. And there is no lack of reason.