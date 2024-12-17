That turmeric is fashionable is not news. And not only as a fundamental part of the currybasic ingredient of Indian cuisine, or for its value as a colorant, but above all for its alleged healing properties for the bodyaccording to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

orange in colorit should be noted that can be consumed in various ways, especially since it is available as spice and as a supplement. Yes indeed, The most common way to use it is through recipes in different dishes, but the options are very wide.

From the private, independent and non-profit association founded in 1975 and mentioned above, they advise using it only as a condiment.. Of course, unless doctors prescribe a medication that contains a turmeric extract among its ingredients.

Benefits

Between its propertiesit is worth highlighting the following:

Improves immune function . It may improve immune function with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties.

. It may improve immune function with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties. Reduces arthritis symptoms . As an anti-inflammatory, curcumin can help reduce the most common symptoms of arthritis.

. As an anti-inflammatory, curcumin can help reduce the most common symptoms of arthritis. Helps reduce cardiovascular complications . Curcumin has beneficial properties for heart health, since it acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

. Curcumin has beneficial properties for heart health, since it acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Prevents and treats cancer . One of the most clinically established therapeutic properties of curcumin is its anti-cancer action.

. One of the most clinically established therapeutic properties of curcumin is its anti-cancer action. Protects against liver damage and gallstones . Curcumin may protect against liver damage.

. Curcumin may protect against liver damage. Helps weight loss . Among other things, it helps reduce leptin, which is a hormone that regulates appetite and fat storage in the body.

. Among other things, it helps reduce leptin, which is a hormone that regulates appetite and fat storage in the body. Relieves pain . It is an analgesic that works, bridging the gap, like ibuprofen.

. It is an analgesic that works, bridging the gap, like ibuprofen. Fight stomach pain . Yes, and it also calms acidity and prevents intestinal colic.

. Yes, and it also calms acidity and prevents intestinal colic. Improve memory . Helps combat age-related memory disorders.

. Helps combat age-related memory disorders. Contributes to liver drainage and eliminates stones in the kidney or gallbladder.

and eliminates stones in the kidney or gallbladder. Prevent premature aging . It has an ability to increase collagen production and accelerate the body’s ability to form new, healthy tissue.

. It has an ability to increase collagen production and accelerate the body’s ability to form new, healthy tissue. Protects against environmental damage . Sun exposure and pollution lead to the creation of free radicals. Luckily, turmeric is full of antioxidants that cleanse these skin-damaging molecules.

. Sun exposure and pollution lead to the creation of free radicals. Luckily, turmeric is full of antioxidants that cleanse these skin-damaging molecules. Helps cure acne. Prevents skin cells from clumping and clogging pores.

To take into account

Given this panorama, there are many spanish men and women who wonder what happens if you take turmeric every day. Well, on the one hand, the experts They recommend cleansing the liver when taking on an empty stomach an infusion of fresh turmeric root, which is usually accompanied by black pepper and ginger.

Or, drink a glass of water with tablespoons of diluted powder of this species. Although an article in the American Society for Nutrition has found that turmeric has the potential to significantly improve liver health indices, its effectiveness has not been fully proven.

More details

In fact, new research published in the journal JAMA Network Openhas revealed that taking it in the form of supplements can lead to serious liver problems in some people. In particular, ten cases of liver damage associated with when consuming turmeric supplements combined with black pepper.

Of them, Five patients have been hospitalized, while one more has died due to severe liver failure.. And why might they cause liver damage? It is clear: These supplements would be altered so that the body absorbs them more easily.

This greater absorptionwithout a doubt, could lead to an excessive concentration of active compounds in the liver, causing toxicity and liver damage. However, the researchers have also found that seven of the ten cases have presented a genetic peculiarity that could explain the negative effect caused by turmeric.