During weddings, parties and family gatheringsalcohol is a very everyday element. If consumed in moderation, The reality is that it can help you relax and enjoy yourself and those around you, especially during periods like Christmas..

However, excessive and prolonged consumption of alcohol can have several harmful effects on the body and the heart. Even a single ‘session’ of excessive consumption can be harmful in some casesalthough a large part of Spanish society wants to see it different way.

To take into account

According to scientific studiesconsuming a single alcoholic drink can increase heart rate by up to five beats per minute over the course of six hours. And we go further: having two drinks can cause the entire frequency to increase even more over a 24-hour period.

¿And how could this be explained?? Well then, due to a decrease in arterial dilation, an increase in the activity of the nervous system and an increase in the amount of blood that passes through the heart per unit of time.

More details

But this is not all. Continued alcohol abuse can lead to episodes of tachycardia, a considerable increase in heart rate due to numerous problems in electrical signals that produce the heartbeats. And the complications depend a lot on the general health status, its frequency, its severity and other factors.

As if that were not enough, Some scientific sources show that consuming more than five standard alcoholic drinks of one sitting alone is associated with a increase of blood pressure that goes 4 to 7 mmHg for systolic and 4 to 6 mmHg for diastolic.

It should be noted that drinking alcohol temporarily increases blood pressurebut its abuse is a sufficient triggering factor for the condition to establish permanently.