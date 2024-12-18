Turmericas we well know, It is a spice that comes from the root of the plant called ‘Curcuma longa’, a perennial plant of the ginger family.. There are different ways to take turmeric, in fact, It can be used as a spice for food or taken as a food supplement. Despite this, the most common way to take it is in infusion.

Origin

Apparently, it is a plant native to Southeast Asia and India, where it was first used between 610 BC and 320 BC. Although at the moment all tropical countries cultivate it, the main exporters of this food are India, China, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

Known commonly as ‘the saffron of India’ or ‘the taste of gold’it should be noted that the main secret of this lies in its components (curcumionoids and curcumins), to which various effects are attributed antioxidants and anti-inflammatories.

Benefits

Between its propertiesit is worth highlighting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Medical News Today‘:

Improves immune function . It may improve immune function with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties.

. It may improve immune function with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties. Reduces arthritis symptoms . As an anti-inflammatory, curcumin can help reduce the most common symptoms of arthritis.

. As an anti-inflammatory, curcumin can help reduce the most common symptoms of arthritis. Helps reduce cardiovascular complications . Curcumin has beneficial properties for heart health, since it acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

. Curcumin has beneficial properties for heart health, since it acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Prevents and treats cancer . One of the most clinically established therapeutic properties of curcumin is its anti-cancer action.

. One of the most clinically established therapeutic properties of curcumin is its anti-cancer action. Protects against liver damage and gallstones . Curcumin may protect against liver damage.

. Curcumin may protect against liver damage. Helps weight loss . Among other things, it helps reduce leptin, which is a hormone that regulates appetite and fat storage in the body.

. Among other things, it helps reduce leptin, which is a hormone that regulates appetite and fat storage in the body. Relieves pain . It is an analgesic that works, bridging the gap, like ibuprofen.

. It is an analgesic that works, bridging the gap, like ibuprofen. Fight stomach pain . Yes, and it also calms acidity and prevents intestinal colic.

. Yes, and it also calms acidity and prevents intestinal colic. Improve memory . Helps combat age-related memory disorders.

. Helps combat age-related memory disorders. Contributes to liver drainage and eliminates stones in the kidney or gallbladder.

and eliminates stones in the kidney or gallbladder. Prevents and treats Alzheimer’s disease . Curcumin may help reduce the risk of several neurodegenerative conditions.

. Curcumin may help reduce the risk of several neurodegenerative conditions. Helps treat and control lung conditions . The properties of curcumin can help relieve the symptoms of chronic or long-term lung diseases.

. The properties of curcumin can help relieve the symptoms of chronic or long-term lung diseases. Helps prevent and control diabetes. Traditional medicines have used turmeric for diabetes for thousands of years.

To take into account

Given this panorama, there are many spanish men and women who wonder what happens if you take turmeric every day. Well, several studies have shown that curcumin has beneficial properties for heart health, because it acts as antioxidant and anti-inflammatorycited above.

Among other things, it can help thin the blood, reduce cholesterol and prevent narrowing of the arteries. All this can offer a protective layer against different cardiovascular problems. Additionally, it can help reduce side effects of different types of heart damage.