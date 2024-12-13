Turmeric is a herbaceous perennial plant which has traditionally been used, in addition to as spiceas medicinal plant. Now, what is really used is the root (rhizome) from the turmeric plantso incorporating them into dishes is very simple.

orange in colorit should be noted that employs in a large proportion in Indian gastronomy to season rice, meat and curry. As if that were not enough, this plant serves as a component that gives dishes that intense yellow tone like mustard American type.

Benefits

Between its propertiesit is worth highlighting the following:

Improves immune function . It may improve immune function with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties.

. It may improve immune function with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial properties. Reduces arthritis symptoms . As an anti-inflammatory, curcumin can help reduce the most common symptoms of arthritis.

. As an anti-inflammatory, curcumin can help reduce the most common symptoms of arthritis. Helps reduce cardiovascular complications . Curcumin has beneficial properties for heart health, since it acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

. Curcumin has beneficial properties for heart health, since it acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. Prevents and treats cancer . One of the most clinically established therapeutic properties of curcumin is its anti-cancer action.

. One of the most clinically established therapeutic properties of curcumin is its anti-cancer action. Protects against liver damage and gallstones . Curcumin may protect against liver damage.

. Curcumin may protect against liver damage. Helps weight loss. Among other things, it helps reduce leptin, which is a hormone that regulates appetite and fat storage in the body.

To take into account

Given this panorama, there are many spanish men and women who wonder what happens if you take turmeric every day. Well, based on 21 essays evaluated clinicians, researchers from Brazil and Hungary (led by María José Sánchez Marín, from the Marília Faculty of Medicine (FAMEMA) in Brazil, have managed to answer this question.

One of the most positive aspects of curcumin is that it improves cognitive functionthus protecting against neurodegeneration. “It can improve memory and mood in healthy older individuals, reducing the accumulation of amyloid plaques and tangles in the brain, key elements in the progression of Alzheimer’s,” he noted.

Likewise, thanks to its powerful antioxidant effects, it reduces oxidative damage in mitochondria, which is essential to maintain cellular functionality and prevent neurodegenerative diseases. Lastly, it is clue to alleviate damage molecular and cell phones.