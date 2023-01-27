The effects of the weather condition that the country has witnessed since the middle of the week begin to gradually fade away, to decrease as of today, when its intensity decreases, with the chance of rain remaining in some northern and eastern coastal areas during the day.

Over the past three days, the country witnessed a state of air instability as a result of the passage of a surface depression from the southwest, with an upper depression extending from the north accompanied by an air current from the west and a cold and moist air mass in the upper layers of the atmosphere, during which the weather remained partly cloudy to cloudy, It was interspersed with cumulus clouds accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, with lightning and thunder sometimes in separate areas.

And the National Center of Meteorology expected that today’s weather will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy during the day in some coastal and northern areas, with a chance of rain, while the winds will be northeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate, with speeds active and strong at times, and their speed ranges from 15 to 25. km/h, up to 45 km/h on the sea, which is rough in the Arabian Gulf and medium to rough at night in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will become humid, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas, which will turn clear to partly cloudy and cloudy at times in some eastern and coastal areas, noting that the winds will be northwesterly, turning to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, activating at times in the morning. West, its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which remains turbulent in the morning. West: Medium to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather for next Monday will remain humid with the opportunity for fog and light fog to form in some internal areas, which will become clear to partly cloudy, provided that temperatures tend to rise slightly, while the winds will remain northwesterly, turning to easterly and northwesterly light to moderate speeds, and their speeds range From 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which becomes light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather next Tuesday will be humid with an opportunity for fog and light fog to form in some coastal and inland areas, becoming clear to partly cloudy, with a rise in temperatures, while the winds will become southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.