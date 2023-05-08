Sudan shares direct land borders with 7 African and Arab countries, and most of them export a number of basic commodities such as live meat, grains and many food products.

The markets of South Sudan and Central Africa depend on 70 percent of the food commodities produced in Sudan, such as sugar, flour, tomato paste, edible oils, and others, while the Egyptian markets depend on the Sudanese markets to cover 30 to 60 percent of their needs of live meat and sesame. and some agricultural products.

The volume of live Sudanese red meat exports to Egypt is estimated at about 200,000 head annually, in addition to 4,000 tons of slaughtered meat.

Consumer complexes raised the prices of Sudanese meat by about 25 percent, due to the flow of Sudanese live meat exports to the Egyptian market.

On the other hand, countries such as Ethiopia and Chad depend on Sudanese ports and markets for a large part of their foreign trade.

The countries of the region and the world are also greatly affected by the suspension of gum arabic exports, of which Sudan accounts for about 80 percent of its global production.

According to Mohamed Sheikhoun, professor of economics at Sudanese universities, the disruption of Sudanese exports greatly affects the economies of a number of neighboring countries.

He explained in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the impact appears to be greater in countries such as South Sudan, Chad and Central Africa.

Sheikhoun added, “Since the outbreak of fighting on April 15, economic life in Sudan has been almost completely disrupted, and most of the industrial infrastructure has been destroyed, which led to a complete disruption of production, and thus the movement of manufactured goods exports to a number of neighboring countries stopped.”

Sheikhoun expected that stopping food exports would lead to a rise in prices and inflation rates in a number of countries in the region, especially South Sudan, Chad and Central Africa.