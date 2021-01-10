10:42

The storm ‘Filomena’ continues to worsen the situation on Extremadura’s highways, which have dawned with the first traffic cuts on the main network, which are concentrated in the south of Badajoz.

10:33The Army transfers 66 dialysis patients to Madrid hospitals during the storm

Army teams have transferred this Saturday, during the heavy snowfalls caused by the storm ‘Filomena’, 66 patients for dialysis to hospitals in Madrid.

10:26The Kings are still pending the evolution of the storm and cancel the schedule scheduled for Monday and TuesdayThe Kings continue this Sunday pending the evolution of the situation derived from the passage of the storm ‘Filomena’ through Spain and the activities of Felipe VI scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have already been canceled, according to sources from the Royal Household.

A total of 716 roads continue to be affected by snow due to the effects caused by the storm ‘Filomena’, according to information from the Ministry of the Interior through the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

10:12The Sierra Nevada ski resort reopens this Sunday

Cetursa, the public company in charge of managing the Sierra Nevada ski resort, has reopened it this Sunday after it remained closed on Saturday due to the strong wind in the area caused by the storm Filomena.

10:00Madrid keeps the historic parks closed this SundayThe Madrid City Council keeps the Retreat and eight other historical parks in the capital closed this Sunday due to the impact of the storm ‘Filomena’, it will not collect organic waste at homes and it has closed clean points.

09:43 Sánchez presides today at the Ministry of the Interior the meeting to evaluate the situation caused by Filomena

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will go to the Ministry of the Interior to preside over the Coordination Committee meeting at 11:30 am with Marlaska and Ábalos. You will receive information on the situation and forecasts of the storm Filomena, which still keeps a score of provinces on red alert.

The trains of the R15 line of Renfe continue without circulating between Reus (Tarragona) and Ribarroja (Valencia) this Sunday morning due to the storm ‘Filomena’, which has also forced to suspend the service of the R13 and R14 between Lleida and la Plana-Picamoixons (Tarragona).

09:30A total of 14 Catalan roads are blocked by the stormA total of 14 roads are closed and some 120 sections are affected by the storm caused by the storm ‘Filomena’ in Catalonia, according to data recorded at 8.30 am this Sunday.

09:21Renfe keeps services with origin and destination Madrid suspended until this noonRenfe has suspended all planned railway services with origin or destination in Madrid, both AVE and Long Distance and Medium Distance, at least until noon this Sunday, January 10, given the situation caused by the storm Filomena, which is affecting all infrastructures in the Peninsula.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health will evaluate this Sunday the situation caused by the passage of the storm ‘Filomena’ to ensure the transfer, storage and distribution of the Pfizer vaccine.

Teruel, Zaragoza, Tarragona and Castellón continue this Sunday with red warnings for extreme risk of snowfall caused by Filomena, according to the prediction of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). This Sunday, wind, snow, waves and rain will put 15 Autonomous Communities at risk.

The work carried out tonight at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid – Barajas Airport @aena have consisted of opening the runways using snowplow wedges and removing the snow❄️ accumulated under the aircraft✈️ pic.twitter.com/4zyTbVSJTV – UME (@UMEgob) January 10, 2021

08:14The snowfalls will give way to subzero thermometers and “dangerous” frosts. From early Sunday morning until next Tuesday, a drop in temperatures will begin in large areas of the center of the peninsula

Renfe has suspended all planned railway services with origin or destination in Madrid, both AVE and Long Distance and Medium Distance, at least until noon on Sunday, given the situation caused by the storm. The operator has also canceled transverse communications, except for the Mediterranean corridor, which includes the Barcelona-Alicante line, whose operation will depend on the evolution of the storm.

Barajas airport will remain closed at least until this Sunday afternoon and flights will remain canceled until optimal conditions are met to resume operations

Iberia announces that it is canceling all its flights this Sunday until 11:00 p.m. due to the Filomena storm, which has forced the closure of the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez airport to be prolonged. As reported by Iberia this Saturday night, it works with AENA so that flights can be operated from the last hour of Sunday, since they are, above all, long-haul destinations in America, with many customers traveling in connection and with requirements for the Covid-19 that require that they can fly as soon as possible.

The worst storm in the last 50 years has already claimed three fatalities. The storm also leaves ten provinces on red alert and the capital of Spain, absolutely collapsed and impassable.

The trees suffer the inclemency of the storm caused by ‘Filomena’