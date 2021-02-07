Antonio Iofrío – President of the Association of Out-of-Hospital Pediatrics and Primary Care in the Region of Murcia

The forgotten

They say that distance is forgotten. Well here, during this pandemic that has changed our daily lives, some measures have been taken that have revealed that there is a group of forgotten people, and that they are not far, but very close to us: children and adolescents. “I don’t understand how my children can go to a terrace or a shopping center but they cannot go to a park.” This phrase a mother told me reflects well how little her needs have been taken into account. The fact that these, in general, pass Covid-19 asymptomatically or with mild symptoms has contributed to this forgetfulness. However, the impact on your health, both physical and mental, is undeniable.

As Primary Care pediatricians, we have seen how many of our patients have presented behavioral changes, fatigue, weight gain – mainly due to increased sedentary lifestyle – and sleep problems. But, in addition, we have witnessed an increase in social and economic problems derived from the loss of employment or the decrease in family income, further worsening social inequality. Some have also suffered separation from their parents and have even witnessed or been subjected to violence. The closure of schools and institutes, which occurred even before the confinement was decreed, and the non-face-to-face educational model that was launched, brought to light what was called the digital divide, as many families did not have the media adequate computer science to be able to follow the classes at home, with the consequent academic repercussions. As if this were not enough, the children were for a long time unable to play in parks, play sports or meet their friends and family.

During the first months of the pandemic, pediatric care in Primary Care focused on the care of children suspected of suffering from Covid-19, without ceasing to attend to any other type of pathology through teleconsultation or in person when necessary. Other activities of Primary Care, such as early detection and treatment programs for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or autism spectrum disorders, detection and management of overweight and obesity, or control of asthmatic children, had to be postponed. while the child health and vaccination program up to 15 months was maintained as it was considered a priority. Since the de-escalation phase, these programs have been recovering, as well as the reviews and vaccines that had been stopped being administered to children and adolescents of school age.

If there is something ‘good’ in this pandemic in regard to the health of the pediatric population, it is that this season, at least for the moment, many respiratory diseases have not made an appearance that other years around this time they filled the rooms waiting for consultations, such as flu, bronchiolitis or asthma attacks, most likely due to hygienic measures, use of a mask and maintenance of interpersonal distance, which should lead us to consider that some of these measures will last beyond duration of the pandemic.

Children are also the great forgotten in clinical trials of many drugs, and vaccines against Covid have been no exception. Of those that we currently have, depending on the vaccine used, they can only be administered to those over 16-18 years of age, and this is because children had not been included in the trials. Although there are some studies underway in children older than 12 years with RNA vaccines and in children older than 3 years with other types of vaccines, they are still scarce and results may still take time to arrive. In addition, children are expected to be in the last groups to be vaccinated, on the one hand due to the lack of commented trials and on the other due to the perception that, if they get sick, the majority will pass the disease in a mild or asymptomatic way.

Rulers: we already know that children do not vote and cannot raise their voices. But for that they count on their families and pediatricians. To claim that their needs, both health and social, are taken into account and that they are properly cared for. Please don’t stumble over the same stone again. May they not be the forgotten ones again. They deserve it.

Concha López Soler – Head of the Child and Adolescent Psychology Unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia

Risk factors and family

The time we are living in is affecting all people in one way or another, and families have seen their routines and habits modified: work at home, schools and closed parks, absence of family visits, restriction of relationships with peers, use mask and gel, frequent hand washing …

The estimation of the influence on the well-being and mental health of each minor in this long period is still risky, and will depend on the evolution of the pandemic, its duration, the impact it has on the general population, and more. directly, of the changes that it determines in family conditions.

Children’s well-being depends to a large extent on what happens in the immediate environment, mainly in the family nucleus of coexistence, and especially on the conditions of the people who constitute the primary attachment bonds. In this sense, the influence of the pandemic in minors goes hand in hand with the changes, positive or negative, that it has in parents and siblings mainly. A first determinant of the well-being and mental health of boys and girls is the economic and employment situation of the parents, since their psychological stability will also depend on it.

In the report on Covid-19 carried out by the Platform for Mental Health in Children and Adolescents, made up of six associations of Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry, it is indicated that around 35% of the population in China and 45% in the USA had signs of high stress from the pandemic, and those numbers were higher in Europe.

In the Spanish and Italian population, 80% of adults have seen their living conditions significantly and negatively modified, with changes in their emotional state and that of their sons and daughters, with more irritability, fear, restlessness and restlessness, nervousness, sadness, sleep disturbances, attention and concentration problems, among other responses to ongoing stress.

Mental health professionals from all over Spain report that the age range of 6 to 10 years is the most affected, and at all ages the symptoms of anxiety and depression are the ones with the greatest increase. This and other reports also indicate that boys and girls have shown a very high adaptive capacity and have collaborated more than before in family activities and tasks. There is a clear piece of information: the problems already present have increased and there is an increase in general symptoms both in the general population and in vulnerable groups, according to the Asociación Quiero Crecer.

There are especially complicated situations. The increase in the time spent at home can be a very negative condition in minors who are suffering conditions of mistreatment and abuse in the family environment. Thus, the ANAR association indicates that during 2020, twice as many calls were received from minors than in the previous year, requesting help for physical and psychological abuse that lasted more than a year.

That this pandemic is seriously affecting the working and economic conditions of many families, generating more uncertainty, anguish and risk of poverty, is a fact highlighted by Unicef ​​and Save The Children, among other organizations. The High Commissioner against Child Poverty has indicated that 27% of minors in Spain are in a situation of poverty and social exclusion.

The impact on mental health will be very different between different population groups: both in school performance and in mental health the differences will be considerable and will be explained by the resources available during and after the health crisis. The social gap that this pandemic will leave in childhood and adolescence will largely depend on the policies that are put in place, since all families were not in the same situation nor will they have the same resources with which it began. the pandemic, and the more deficiencies and stress situations, the greater the risk of psychological damage in sons and daughters. Having the necessary resources in Mental Health to adequately meet the demand that arises is a necessary commitment.

Despite everything, we have an extraordinary resource: the resistance to adversity and the resilience that boys and girls have, and that provides extraordinary seeds for development and growth, we just have to minimize risk factors and collaborate in improving the conditions of families. Thus, family relationships will be healthier during and after the pandemic. That is the challenge.