The leaders of the producers of corn, wheat and other grains were received at the National Palace after having given the morning conference along with the one given by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador inside the property. They could not enter this one because they even put a fence so that they did not. The group of leaders of the organizations of 21 states of the country, among them those of sinaloa, exposed in the conference the problems that exist in the commercialization and prices of the grains. This had its effect because the doors of the Palace were opened to a commission of the leaders.

How is it not going to see disagreement if, as is the case in Sinaloa, the producers cannot deliver the corn production because the winemakers reject them on the grounds that they do not meet the conditions of the production scheme? Segalmex. In addition, the price they want to pay to the market. The producers even remove the production from some wineries to deposit them in others. The problem is such that just now the State Government is going to sign agreements with the winemakers so that they receive the production of corn. And not to mention the payment of the production. So far no one has received payment for the corn from Segalmex or the State Goverment.

The conditions indicate that the planning and execution of the autumn-winter agricultural cycle was a failure. From the ruling party they will be able to say wonders about the scheme and how they are resolving it, but the facts show the opposite. It is hoped that with this new stage, with the idea of ​​the leaders at the Palace, the problem will be resolved for the good of the producers and the country.

