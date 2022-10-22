How long can a people or a state resist this kind of pressure?

With great amazement I read once again that the ECB (Christine Lagarde) again mirrors the Federal Reserve Bank which is preparing to further raise interest rates. I am becoming convinced that we have not yet learned anything from the past. How many times have we witnessed this policy of rising prices and then find ourselves in a recession? The motivation? Very simple!

When a Central Bank raises rates companies and people with a mortgage or who want to be financed, if they want to take advantage of these loans, they have to pay more, but if you make them pay more, how can a company or a family repay the surplus not budgeted for? Perhaps companies have the opportunity to raise prices, thus passing the cost on to the final consumer, but how do families do it? He could ask for a wage increase and this would further affect the cost of companies which, as above, would pass the additional cost on to the final consumer. What if all this is not possible?

We would end up with companies forced to reduce staff for the fall of the DEMAND, if not closing. The cost of the operation would fall on the State, for no one knows how long, and its availability is certainly limited. Here we quickly pass from recession to stagflation, that is the concomitance of two economic phenomena: recession + inflation. This is a scenario that we saw well in the 70s, but the lessons are still not enough? As a final I wonder is there an alternative? Of course!

And here’s how we find it in economics and finance. In a situation where demand is depressed (the final consumer buys less), the real economy can be supported and stimulated as follows: by increasing and finalizing public spending ⇨ this causes demand to increase ⇨ corporate profits increase ⇨ with the relative increase in production ⇨ generating new jobs ⇨ which in turn generate an increase in wages ⇨ all this benefits the state coffers with increasing revenues. So we ask ourselves why is the economic world leading into recession?

Is it good for someone that there are unemployed people and the number of families is in continuous and constant growth in the face of poverty? Are social issues not taken into consideration? We all know that the ECB it has a margin of autonomy that goes far beyond the possibility of interacting with it, but all of this PENALTY Does this make sense? How long can a people or a state resist this kind of pressure? I would like to remind you that we are no longer at the time of communication with the TAM TAM, today everything is based on real time and as long as the events are limited to a city or a territory it does not seem to be a problem, but if this expands, it is not a problem. ‘is the Central Bank that takes.

Fears magis quam religioni consulere ‘ – Take advice more from fear than from duty.

