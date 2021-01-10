Over the past few months, we have seen a multitude of diverse and varied maps circulating to monitor the day-to-day development of the Covid-19 epidemic in France and around the world. First of all, it is important to note this very positive point. Because beyond the official government mapping (in many respects open to criticism), maps abound, circulate, spread and are mobilized by citizens sometimes even with a sharp critical mind. The reason is simple, today we live in a world where open data is more and more the norm. Every day, Public Health France publishes its updated data, which can then be used by each of us in computer and statistical applications, whether automated or not. Clearly, the time for state statistics under cover of defense secrecy is over, and that’s good.

72 cards in one

Here, we propose the mapping of four indicators from hospital data: the number of deaths, the number of hospitalizations, the number of people in intensive care and the number of radiations (that is to say the number of people cured). These data are aggregated on a monthly basis, which makes it possible to avoid focusing on daily fluctuations and to allow comparison over time. Two modes of cartographic representation are proposed to take into account on the one hand the raw data (number of people) and on the other hand their relative weight in relation to the population of the departments (number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants). In total, therefore, 72 cards are offered here.

Powder trail

What do they show us? First of all, that there were about as many people hospitalized in April as in November. The two waves were therefore both very strong. No ripple. But they have taken very different geographic forms. In April, the epidemic had spread like wildfire in the Grand Est and Île-de-France, before being stopped sharply by the first containment. As a result, it remained confined to the north-eastern quarter of the country. During the second wave, after the summer calm, the number of patients becomes very high again but more spread over the eastern half of the territory, from Lille to Marseille via the center and the Alps. As such, the comparison of the maps for the month of April and the month of November is quite enlightening. In the end, these two waves will have experienced a similar death rate with more than 10,000 deaths for the month of April and the month of November. Heavy toll …