After making landfall in the state of Louisiana (United States) with winds of up to 161 kilometers per hour, the National Hurricane Center (CNH) has reported that it has become a tropical depression this Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour. time. But the images recorded by a drone, which can be seen in the video accompanying this news, reveal the damage registered.

According to the specialized portal PowerOutage.com, up to 700,000 power outages had been recorded this Saturday morning in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The damages of this new meteorological phenomenon have been added to those caused in August by Hurricane Laura, even more powerful, with winds of 241 kilometers per hour.