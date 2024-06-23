Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/23/2024 – 12:39

This week’s Caminhos da Reportagem program addresses the catastrophic effects of climate change, highlighting that Brazil needs to review how to deal with the events caused by the increase in the Earth’s temperature. The episode will air on TV Brasil this Sunday (23), exceptionally at 9:30 pm.

With the temperature increasing by 1.5º C, we can already observe glaciers thawing, seas advancing, extreme rains, floods and landslides, droughts where there was an abundance of water. This week’s Caminhos da Reportagem shows that these events have been more frequent and have left victims and destruction in their wake.

Despite having the largest tropical forest in the world, Brazil has high rates of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, the main greenhouse gas. “We have a road network that encourages the use of combustion vehicles all the time, but, without a doubt, Brazil’s biggest contribution to the emission of greenhouse gases is through deforestation”, says Rafael Rodrigues da Franca, professor from the Department of Geography at the University of Brasília (UnB).

For the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, the damage caused by the lack of attitude in the past is enormous. “Now, we will have to continue mitigating, reducing CO2 emissions so as not to worsen the problem, not to exceed 1.5º C of the Earth’s temperature, because otherwise, then, it will be complete chaos”, she states.

Disasters

What happened in Rio Grande do Sul this year and caught the attention of the entire country is not an isolated case. Since 2011, the National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring and Alerts (Cemaden) has been monitoring extreme events that have been repeated. “We have clearly observed this increase in the frequency and severity of events, which end up culminating in very significant impacts on people, infrastructure and the environment”, says the center’s director, Regina Alvalá.

The program also recalls stories of other tragedies, such as the landslides in Petrópolis in 2022, which killed 235 people and left around 4,000 homeless.