The people drinking coffee in the morning they have a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a lower risk of overall mortality compared to coffee drinkers throughout the dayaccording to a new study published this Wednesday in the journal ‘European Heart Journal’.

“Given the effects that caffeine has on our bodywe wanted to check if the time of day when you drink coffee has any impact on heart healthsaid Lu Qi, HCA Regents Professor and Professor at the Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University in New Orleans (USA).

The study included 40,725 adults who participated in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 1999 and 2018. As part of this research, participants were asked about all the foods and drinks consumed at least one dayincluding whether, how much, and when they drank coffee. It also included a subgroup of 1,463 people who were asked to complete a detailed food and drink diary for a full week.

The researchers were able to relate this information with death records and cause of death for a period of nine to ten years. About 36% of study participants drank coffee in the morning, 16 percent drank it throughout the day, and 48% did not drink coffee.

Compared to people who didn’t drink coffee, morning coffee drinkers were 16 percent less likely to die from any cause and 31% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease. However, no risk reduction was seen in all-day coffee drinkers compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Furthermore, the Morning coffee drinkers benefited from the lowest risks whether they were moderate drinkers (two to three cups) as if they were heavy drinkers (more than three cups). Those who drank little coffee in the morning (one cup or less) benefited from a smaller decrease in risk.

“This is the first study to analyze hourly patterns of coffee consumption and health outcomes. Our results indicate that The important thing is not only if you drink coffee or how much you drink, but also the time of day you drink it. “We don’t usually give advice on when to drink coffee in our dietary guidelines, but maybe we should think about it in the future,” Qi explained.

The reason is unknown

“This study doesn’t tell us why Drinking coffee in the morning reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. One possible explanation is that consuming coffee in the afternoon or evening can disrupt circadian rhythms and levels of hormones such as melatonin. This, in turn, causes changes in cardiovascular risk factors such as inflammation and blood pressure,” said the researcher.

For this reason, Qui assures that more studies are needed to validate the findings in other populations, as well as clinical trials to test the potential impact of changing the time of day people drink coffee.

“Over a median follow-up of almost a decade, and after adjusting for the intake of caffeinated and decaffeinated coffeethe number of cups per day, hours of sleep, and other confounders, the morning-type pattern, rather than the all-day pattern, was significantly associated with lower risks of all-cause mortality, with a hazard ratio instantaneous mortality of 0.84, and cardiovascular mortality of even 0.69, compared to non-coffee consumers,” Professor Thomas F. Lüscher, from the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals in London, indicated in an accompanying editorial. (United Kingdom).