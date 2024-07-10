GosMKB Raduga: New modifications of the Kh-58 anti-missile missile system have demonstrated high efficiency in the air defense system

New modifications of the anti-radar missiles (ARM) Kh-58 have demonstrated high efficiency during the special military operation (SVO). With such an assessment spoke General Director of the State Machine-Building Design Bureau (GosMKB) “Raduga” Sergei Bogatikov in an interview with the magazine “National Defense”.

“During the SVO, a number of representatives of the Kh-58 family were used. Without being able to disclose all the information available to us, as developers, I will note that the new modifications of the Kh-58 missiles have proven to be more effective. Of course, as I said above, these missiles also need to be improved, because the conditions on the battlefield are constantly changing and becoming more complex,” he said.

According to Bogatikov, it is possible to refine even those modifications that have not yet been used during the SVO. He emphasized that GosMKB is constantly improving key systems of products to obtain the necessary results in the conditions of a modern conflict.

Related materials:

In June, military expert Yuri Knutov reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces had begun using Kh-101 cruise missiles with a dual warhead, which contains a cluster munition and a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, during the air defense war.