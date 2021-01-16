At present, both the European Union and the United States have authorized two vaccines against the coronavirus: those developed by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna. Both require two doses for maximum protection, although the application period varies slightly: in the case of the first it must be with a interval of 3 weeks, while in the second it is one month.

The booster dose it is common in most existing vaccines, as it has analyzed the BBC in an article. This is the case, for example, of the MMR remedy (measles, mumps and rubella), which is administered to babies around the world to prevent these diseases. 40% of people who only receive one dose are not protected from all three viruses, compared to 4% who do receive the second vial.

How the booster works

With the inoculation of a new cure, the body is exposed to antigens to start the second part of the immune response. This will mean a higher boost and higher quality antibodies will be produced.

Effectiveness by pharmaceutical

According to data published by Pfizer, your vaccine is 52% effective after the first dose. The protection is not activated until at least the 12th, and a week after receiving the second dose, the efficacy rises to 95%.

In the case of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, its first dose offers 64.1% protection. If two are received, this parameter is incremented up to 70.4%, or curiously, 90% in people who have received a half dose followed by a full dose.

Regarding Moderna, the first vial offers 80.2% protection, and when the second is received, its value increases to 95.6%.

There is more controversy with CoronaVacas it has been independently tested in various countries and the results have been mixed. The United States claimed that it was 86% effective, Turkish experts raised it to 91.25%, in Indonesia they have reduced it to 65.3% and the Butantan Institute of Brazil has set this meter at 50.4% .

The last known vaccine to date is Sputnik V, developed by Russia. Its authorities reveal that after the second dose, the efficacy is of the 91.4%. The great novelty lies in the development of a new version, the Sputnik-Light, which would aim to alleviate the shortage of the original cure and would be administered in a single dose.