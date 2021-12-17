All Russian vaccines against coronavirus are currently being tested for efficacy against the Omicron strain; the study of the drugs will take another 2-3 weeks. This was announced on December 17 by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova.

Earlier on Friday, Rospotrebnadzor expressed concern about the rate of proliferation of Omicron in Russia. The department noted that in the UK and South Africa, more than 75% of detected cases every day occur in this particular variant of COVID-19.

On December 14, Golikova pointed out the need to maintain COVID-19 prevention measures. She noted that the new version is very contagious, so restrictive measures need to be continued, especially against the backdrop of the upcoming New Year holidays.

A large-scale vaccination campaign is underway in the Russian Federation. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

